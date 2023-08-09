Data: University of Toronto; Note: Seasons are March-May (spring), June-August (summer), September-November (fall) and December-February (winter); Visitors determined by counting unique mobile phones in ZIP codes with high employee density; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Downtown Houston foot traffic is at 57.5% of 2019 levels, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

That's based on anonymized mobile phone activity analyzed by the School of Cities at the University of Toronto.

Why it matters: Downtowns are typically the beating economic heart of a city, funneling revenue into city coffers via taxes and more.

Zoom out: Houston has had a better downtown recovery than Austin, which has seen 52.5% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the data.

San Antonio has been the best Texas city with 66.9% returning.

The big picture: Several U.S. cities with diverse downtowns — meaning a healthy mixture of office space, housing, attractions and so on — have nearly returned to, or even exceeded, their pre-pandemic foot traffic rates.

San Diego, for example, is at 88% of its pre-pandemic foot traffic. That's partly because the city's downtown has long been diversified and partly because tourism has rebounded, says William Fulton, UC San Diego Design Lab visiting policy designer.

Cities with downtowns that almost exclusively catered to office workers are struggling to recover in the remote and hybrid work era. New York is at 67% of pre-pandemic foot traffic, and San Francisco is at a measly 31.9%.

What's happening: It's increasingly clear that if cities in the latter group want vibrant downtowns moving forward, they need to transform those neighborhoods into something resembling those in the former.

Such efforts are underway in many major American cities, powered by big incentives for local developers willing to play ball.

Office-to-residential conversions are particularly hot — though successful projects require time, money and far more effort than simply swapping desks for beds.

Between the lines: Mobile phone data can't distinguish among devices owned by downtown residents, transient workers or visitors — meaning it's best understood in context with other data points.

Case in point, via Karen Chapple, director of the School of Cities and professor of geography and planning at the University of Toronto: "New York is a little bit of a deceptive case because the visitor activity is overwhelming office activity. So New York may be in more trouble than we know."

"We're seeing those office vacancy rates creep up, which is an indicator that there's a fundamental weakness there."

What they're saying: "One of our biggest surprises of this year has been seeing the flattening of recovery trajectories," Chapple says.

"I was saying, 'Oh, gosh, we're coming back. We're trending up. We're going up like 10, 15, 20% a year, and we'll be back. You know, most of these cities that have been hovering around 40 or 50% are going to be back at 70%.' And I was really wrong."

What we're watching: Whether people actually want to live downtown.

Is it a case of "build it and they will come," or have people largely settled into their new lives centered around cities' outer neighborhoods, or the suburbs proper?

The answer will likely be different city to city. Living in downtown San Diego, for instance, is attractive in ways that living in Midtown Manhattan will never be.

Companies' efforts to entice or force workers back into the office have found mixed results at best; many workers who can work entirely or partially remotely now seek out that possibility as an important perk.

Housing affordability is also a key factor.

Reality check: Simply offering more, and more affordable, housing is only one piece of the picture.

Vibrant residential communities also need attractions, amenities, green space, walkability, good public transit, safety ... the list goes on.

"Many downtowns were reborn in the 1980s as gigantic office centers, and that's just not going to work anymore," says UCSD's Fulton. "Downtown has to have a tremendous diversity of activities in order to succeed from now on."

Climate resilience further complicates the problem. How do you attract residents to a neighborhood that might be many degrees hotter than the suburbs, or even one day entirely underwater?

The bottom line: Struggling cities know what they have to do. The question is: Can they do it quickly and effectively enough to make a difference?