Houston breaks July heat record
Parts of Houston collectively experienced nearly eight full days' worth of extreme heat index temperatures in June and July.
Driving the news: Official thermometers at William P. Hobby Airport recorded 190 hours of heat index temperatures at or above 105° in June and July this year.
- Our friends at Space City Weather helped compile the numbers, which originated from Purdue University's Midwestern Regional Climate Center.
Why it matters: The heat wave poses an immediate risk to public health, Axios' Jacob Knutson and Andrew Freedman report.
- The Houston region has recorded at least three heat-related deaths since the start of the year, all within the last six weeks.
Plus: Hobby recorded its warmest July on record, per the National Weather Service.
What they're saying: "We don't know when the end is," Space City Weather managing editor Matt Lanza tells Axios. "So we just gotta buckle up and sweat through it."
Go deeper: At Hobby, there were 35 hours of heat index temperatures at or above 105° during June and July 2022, per the data.
- At George Bush Intercontinental Airport, officials recorded 106 hours of heat index temperatures at or above 105° in 2023 and 60 such hours in 2022.
💭 Jay's thought bubble: I want to know why you still love Houston when it's this hot. Or perhaps you regret your move to the Bayou City?
