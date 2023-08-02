Houston breaks July heat record

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Parts of Houston collectively experienced nearly eight full days' worth of extreme heat index temperatures in June and July.

Driving the news: Official thermometers at William P. Hobby Airport recorded 190 hours of heat index temperatures at or above 105° in June and July this year.

Our friends at Space City Weather helped compile the numbers, which originated from Purdue University's Midwestern Regional Climate Center.

Why it matters: The heat wave poses an immediate risk to public health, Axios' Jacob Knutson and Andrew Freedman report.

The Houston region has recorded at least three heat-related deaths since the start of the year, all within the last six weeks.

Plus: Hobby recorded its warmest July on record, per the National Weather Service.

What they're saying: "We don't know when the end is," Space City Weather managing editor Matt Lanza tells Axios. "So we just gotta buckle up and sweat through it."

Go deeper: At Hobby, there were 35 hours of heat index temperatures at or above 105° during June and July 2022, per the data.

At George Bush Intercontinental Airport, officials recorded 106 hours of heat index temperatures at or above 105° in 2023 and 60 such hours in 2022.

💭 Jay's thought bubble: I want to know why you still love Houston when it's this hot. Or perhaps you regret your move to the Bayou City?