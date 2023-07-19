19 mins ago - Food and Drink

Dairy Queen reigns in Greater Houston

Kavya Beheraj
Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews; Ties were awarded to the more nationally popular chain; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Houston metro area, with Marble Slab and Baskin-Robbins as runners-up.

  • That's according to a new Axios analysis of Yelp data from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis.

By the numbers: There are 93 Dairy Queens across the Houston area, followed by 52 Marble Slabs and 40 Baskin-Robbins.

The big picture: Dairy Queen is king of the country — it's the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties, suggesting people really like their Blizzards.

Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews. Counties with ties were awarded to the more nationally popular chain; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Reality check: Just because one particular chain is the most dominant in a given area doesn't necessarily make it the best.

  • And local institutions that only have one or a handful of shops won't crack this kind of ranking.

💭 Jay's delicious thought bubble: I can dig a Blizzard every now and then, but when I really want a fix — and find myself in the Willowbrook area — I head to Connie's Frozen Custard.

  • And when in Galveston, there's nothing better than a cone from Hey Mikey's Ice Cream after a hot day on the beach.

