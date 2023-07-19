Dairy Queen reigns in Greater Houston
Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Houston metro area, with Marble Slab and Baskin-Robbins as runners-up.
- That's according to a new Axios analysis of Yelp data from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis.
By the numbers: There are 93 Dairy Queens across the Houston area, followed by 52 Marble Slabs and 40 Baskin-Robbins.
The big picture: Dairy Queen is king of the country — it's the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties, suggesting people really like their Blizzards.
Reality check: Just because one particular chain is the most dominant in a given area doesn't necessarily make it the best.
- And local institutions that only have one or a handful of shops won't crack this kind of ranking.
💭 Jay's delicious thought bubble: I can dig a Blizzard every now and then, but when I really want a fix — and find myself in the Willowbrook area — I head to Connie's Frozen Custard.
- And when in Galveston, there's nothing better than a cone from Hey Mikey's Ice Cream after a hot day on the beach.
