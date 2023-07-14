Galleria Mall's ice rink to reopen after $1M rebuild
The Galleria Mall's ice rink is slated to reopen next week after being under construction since May.
Why it matters: This is the first major rebuild since the ice rink was installed in the Galleria about 50 years ago, when it was one of the first rinks to be inside a mall.
- The rink reopens just in time, offering a refreshing escape during summer's hottest days.
What's happening: American Sports Entertainment Co., which runs Ice at the Galleria and is a tenant of the mall, is completing a $1 million renovation, including reconstructing the floors of the rink, according to Brad Berman, president of ASEC and manager of rinks across the country.
- The ice rink was built on a concrete floor with pipes, but with Houston's temperatures, the concrete shifted, creating a thick and uneven ice floor.
- The pipes are now embedded in sand, which is more common for rinks.
The intrigue: Concrete-floor ice rinks were installed so they could be utilized as multiuse surfaces, like transforming into a basketball court, according to Berman.
- Putting an ice rink in a mall was likely considered a big risk in the 1970s, and the builders may have wanted the flexibility in case the rink wasn't successful, Berman tells Axios.
- Now, the rink, centrally located in the mall next to the food court, brings in roughly 700,000 guests annually.
Details: American Sports Entertainment Co. also bought a new ice resurfacing machine, installed a new steel wall around the rink and replaced deteriorating wooden barriers and rubber flooring, according to Katherine Singleton, executive director of Ice at the Galleria. It also got a new speaker and light system and refurbished its restrooms and changing areas
- The renovations made the rink narrower by 3 feet. Now the rink measures 168 by 67 feet.
- The mall also contributed to the renovations by upgrading the chiller system and will also add a new ceiling over the rink.
Between the lines: Summer and winter are the peak seasons for the ice rink, according to Berman. He estimates that closing the rink for a few months resulted in a loss of approximately $300,000.
Of note: The reopening date has changed at least two times. It was previously expected to open July 1, and then July 10.
What's next: The cost of classes and public sessions remains the same, with $22 for adult public sessions, including skate rentals.
Go deeper: Ice rinks in the Houston area open year-round.
