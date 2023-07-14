Galleria Mall's ice rink to reopen after $1M rebuild

The ice rink has had upgrades before, but this is its first major rebuild. Photo: Courtesy of American Sports Entertainment Co.

The Galleria Mall's ice rink is slated to reopen next week after being under construction since May.

Why it matters: This is the first major rebuild since the ice rink was installed in the Galleria about 50 years ago, when it was one of the first rinks to be inside a mall.

The rink reopens just in time, offering a refreshing escape during summer's hottest days.

What's happening: American Sports Entertainment Co., which runs Ice at the Galleria and is a tenant of the mall, is completing a $1 million renovation, including reconstructing the floors of the rink, according to Brad Berman, president of ASEC and manager of rinks across the country.

The ice rink was built on a concrete floor with pipes, but with Houston's temperatures, the concrete shifted, creating a thick and uneven ice floor.

The pipes are now embedded in sand, which is more common for rinks.

The intrigue: Concrete-floor ice rinks were installed so they could be utilized as multiuse surfaces, like transforming into a basketball court, according to Berman.

Putting an ice rink in a mall was likely considered a big risk in the 1970s, and the builders may have wanted the flexibility in case the rink wasn't successful, Berman tells Axios.

Now, the rink, centrally located in the mall next to the food court, brings in roughly 700,000 guests annually.

Details: American Sports Entertainment Co. also bought a new ice resurfacing machine, installed a new steel wall around the rink and replaced deteriorating wooden barriers and rubber flooring, according to Katherine Singleton, executive director of Ice at the Galleria. It also got a new speaker and light system and refurbished its restrooms and changing areas

The renovations made the rink narrower by 3 feet. Now the rink measures 168 by 67 feet.

The mall also contributed to the renovations by upgrading the chiller system and will also add a new ceiling over the rink.

Between the lines: Summer and winter are the peak seasons for the ice rink, according to Berman. He estimates that closing the rink for a few months resulted in a loss of approximately $300,000.

Of note: The reopening date has changed at least two times. It was previously expected to open July 1, and then July 10.

What's next: The cost of classes and public sessions remains the same, with $22 for adult public sessions, including skate rentals.

Go deeper: Ice rinks in the Houston area open year-round.