Cool off at Houston's year-round indoor ice rinks
Here are some of Houston's indoor ice skating rinks that stay open year-round:
Ice at the Galleria
- $22, including skate rentals.
- Classes are $200 for eight weeks.
Ice Skate Memorial City
- $15, including skates.
- Class cost varies, starting at $175.
Sugar Land Ice and Sports Center
- $12 for two hours, skate rental included.
- Class cost varies, starting at $100 per month.
Aerodrome Ice Skating Complex
- $11 plus $6 for skate rental
- Eight-week classes are $200.
