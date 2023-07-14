2 hours ago - Things to Do

Cool off at Houston's year-round indoor ice rinks

Shafaq Patel
Illustration of a figure skater on ice

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Here are some of Houston's indoor ice skating rinks that stay open year-round:

Ice at the Galleria
  • $22, including skate rentals.
  • Classes are $200 for eight weeks.
Ice Skate Memorial City
  • $15, including skates.
  • Class cost varies, starting at $175.
Sugar Land Ice and Sports Center
  • $12 for two hours, skate rental included.
  • Class cost varies, starting at $100 per month.
Aerodrome Ice Skating Complex
  • $11 plus $6 for skate rental
  • Eight-week classes are $200.
