Houston's fastest-growing demographic groups

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Note: Estimates include people reporting one race alone; Hispanic individuals are also included in other categories, as they may be of any race; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Asian and mixed-race populations, followed by Hispanic populations, grew the most in the Houston metro area between 2000 and last year, per a new Axios analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

Why it matters: Demographic data shows how much Houston and the state as a whole have changed in the past two decades.

Hispanic Texans now make up the largest share of the state's population. And non-Hispanic white residents now make up less than 40% of the population.

The big picture: Though the U.S. population is still largely white, other populations grew dramatically between 2000 and 2022, report Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj.

The nationwide Asian population grew about 105%, to 21 million.

The Hispanic population grew about 80%, to nearly 64 million.

The Black population grew 31%, to 45.4 million.

Of note: Demographic trends are driven by a combination of factors, including varied birth, mortality and immigration rates among different socioeconomic groups.

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: Texas metro populations have boomed since 2000, with most increasing by more than 50%.

The Houston metro area grew about 56%, from a population of 4.7 million to more than 7.3 million people.

Zoom in: The Houston area population is still majority white, but other races have seen the most growth in the last 20 years.

The intrigue: Political observers have long speculated that a growing Hispanic population in Texas could move the state toward purple or even blue.