Advocates push for new Houston parks funding formula

Houston advocates are lobbying the city to change its funding formula for park expansion and improvements.

Catch up quick: There are 21 park sectors in Houston grouped together by the city's dartboard of freeways.

Each sector has a dedicated fund for new parks and park improvements that was created in 2007 by City Council.

In Houston, developers of housing communities are forced to either build parks in their development or pay into their sector's fund at $700 per unit as they build new homes, a price point that hasn't changed since 2007.

Of note: These funds are not used for routine maintenance or workers' salaries, which instead come out of the Houston Parks and Recreation Department's annual budget.

Why it matters: The current system gives preference to more affluent parts of Houston, like sector 14 — containing River Oaks, Montrose and the Memorial Park area — which has $11 million ready to work with, per a budget questionnaire posted online by council member Sallie Alcorn.

Meanwhile, less affluent communities have fewer assets.

Third Ward has $343,000 in the bank, while the Greater East End has only $89,000.

The reason for the disparity is that some areas of town have more development than others, according to Estella Espinosa, spokesperson for the Parks and Recreation Department.

In total, the sectors' funds add up to $31.4 million.

Driving the news: Advocates, including Greater Third Ward Super Neighborhood vice president Ed Pettitt, want a deal like Houston's new sidewalk program, which similarly divvies up the city into sectors and uses developer fees to fund sidewalk improvements in each sector.

However, the new sidewalk program has one caveat: 30% of the developer fees go toward projects citywide instead of staying inside the sector in order to provide a more equitable distribution of funds.

Instead of the current system, Pettitt wants 30% of the available park sector funds to be distributed for improvements to parks citywide.

What they're saying: "We've redlined certain communities out of funding," Pettitt told a City Council committee Monday.

Between the lines: The push is part of a larger agenda to get more funding for the Columbia Tap Trail in Third Ward, which has long been underserved since it was created in 2009.

The same advocates want to see the Houston Parks Board — which oversees several linear parks along Houston's bayou system — take over operations for Columbia Tap and turn it into its own linear park with funding from the sector's park fund.

Currently, the trail is operated by Houston Public Works and lacks key safety features like 911 call boxes, surveillance cameras and lighting, advocates argue.

What we're watching: How City Council and Mayor Sylvester Turner, who sets the council's agenda, respond.