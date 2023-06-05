Safety improvements for Columbia Tap Trail in limbo

Safety improvements along the Columbia Tap Trail in southeast Houston remain up in the air despite some funds being available for months.

Driving the news: A series of robberies and a shooting targeting cyclists over the last two weeks sparked outcries from community leaders, who have long lambasted the city for not adding safety features to the trail, like 911 call boxes, surveillance cameras and lighting.

Five attacks have occurred since May 16, by the Houston Police Department's count, although Ed Pettitt — founder of the Friends of Columbia Tap advocacy group — said he's received reports of at least three more, including some in broad daylight.

The four-mile paved trail connects Third Ward to the East End, running from south of Brays Bayou through Texas Southern University to Shell Energy Stadium.

The off-street path runs along the old Columbia Tap railroad route through Houston's urban core. It's mostly used by residents who live nearby, joggers, and cyclists.

What they're saying: "Residents have been asking for safety measures on the Columbia Tap for years and years and years," Pettitt tells Axios. "No one seems to listen to what residents are saying unless there’s a tragedy."

What happened: Since October, Houston bureaucrats have been sitting on $100,000 allocated by City Council member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz's office and another $50,000 from the Houston Housing Authority for safety improvements on the Columbia Tap Trail, per Houston Public Media.

But there hasn't been much movement on installing the safety features.

However, which city department is responsible for safety improvements remains unclear.

The trail is maintained by Houston Public Works, but spokesperson Erin Jones says it would be up to the Houston Police Department to implement the features.

Public works "is ready and willing to support a partnership by allowing access to the right of way, review the plans, issue permits and inspect equipment for public safety infrastructure," Jones says. "While the council member has identified funding, any of these items will need to be installed and operated under a public safety program through HPD."

Yes, but: Houston police spokesperson Jodi Silva says the department will work in collaboration with public works to determine the next steps.

"We're going to need to do some more research," Silva says.

Silva says HPD's top brass will soon meet with public works leadership and Evans-Shabazz' office, although it is not clear when that meeting will take place.

Meanwhile, Pettitt is advising against traveling solo along the Columbia Tap Trail.