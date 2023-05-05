Houston's dirty bike lanes broke the city's new sweeper

Share on email (opens in new window)

Houston's bike lanes are apparently so dirty that they literally broke a brand-new sweeper meant to clean them.

Catch up quick: The city in August purchased its first special narrow sweeper, a ​​Madvac LS175, designed to fit inside the city's bike lanes, sidewalks and pedestrian islands, which standard street sweepers are too wide to clean.

Houston residents named it the Space City Sweeper after Houston Public Works held a naming contest.

Driving the news: The Space City Sweeper got through just nine service orders before it met its match in April, according to public works spokesperson Erin Jones.

The sweeper encountered heavy debris and "malfunctioned," forcing the city to return it to the manufacturer for repairs.

It has since been repaired and is back in service, Jones said.

The latest: The city has adopted a new strategy to have workers pre-sweep heavier debris before the Space City Sweeper rolls through.

The bottom line: Public works says to report clogged bike lanes to Houston 311.