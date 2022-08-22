24 mins ago - News
Help name Houston's newest street sweeper
Houstonians have the chance to name the city's newest and cutest street sweeper.
Driving the news: Later today, Houston Public Works will launch an ideas submission page on the Engage Houston website.
- Public Works staff will whittle down the list to the top four suggestions.
- Residents will then vote for the best name through HPW's Facebook and Twitter pages.
Of note: The new equipment is Houston's first sweeper narrow enough to fit in the city's bike lanes, sidewalks, and pedestrian islands.
- The city purchased a Madvac LS175 in June after biking advocates urged the city to clean dirty and dangerous bike lanes.
- Public Works staff hope to receive the sweeper in September.
Flashback: During Houston's 2018 adopt-a-drain naming contest, a bad actor used the open submissions to promote an Arizona-based sex toy company, prompting city officials to amend the naming rules.
- "Vulgar/or insulting/disrespectful" submissions are off-limits for the sweeper-naming contest, so keep it clean.
Submissions are due by Sept. 6.
