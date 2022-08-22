Help name Houston's newest street sweeper

Houstonians have the chance to name the city's newest and cutest street sweeper.

Driving the news: Later today, Houston Public Works will launch an ideas submission page on the Engage Houston website.

Public Works staff will whittle down the list to the top four suggestions.

Residents will then vote for the best name through HPW's Facebook and Twitter pages.

Of note: The new equipment is Houston's first sweeper narrow enough to fit in the city's bike lanes, sidewalks, and pedestrian islands.

The city purchased a Madvac LS175 in June after biking advocates urged the city to clean dirty and dangerous bike lanes.

Public Works staff hope to receive the sweeper in September.

Flashback: During Houston's 2018 adopt-a-drain naming contest, a bad actor used the open submissions to promote an Arizona-based sex toy company, prompting city officials to amend the naming rules.

"Vulgar/or insulting/disrespectful" submissions are off-limits for the sweeper-naming contest, so keep it clean.

Submissions are due by Sept. 6.