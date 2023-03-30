Astros to open regular season against Chicago

Framber Valdez will have the mound for Opening Day against the Chicago White Sox. Photo: Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Light the prayer candles. It's time for baseball.

Driving the news: The Astros will defend their 2022 championship starting at 6:08pm Thursday against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, the first of a seven-game home stand.

All 30 MLB teams will play on Opening Day, the ceremonious first day of the season.

The intrigue: Thursday's game will be televised nationally on ESPN as the Astros' new first baseman, José Abreu, faces his former team for the first time.

Plus: Megan Thee Stallion will throw out the first pitch, Mark Wahlberg will say "Play ball!" and Cody Johnson will sing the national anthem.

The Opening Day Street Fest will be 3–6pm outside the ballpark.

The Astros will also unveil the 2022 World Series champion pennant in left field tonight, and fans at the game will receive a free schedule magnet.

💭 Jay's thought bubble: Add in the excitement from the team's dynastic 2022 campaign and the drama of the White Sox beating the Astros in the 2005 World Series and you've got one hell of an event.