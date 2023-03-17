It's time to root for your Dynamo, Houston.

Driving the news: The Dynamo kick off home play at 7:30pm Friday against Austin FC at the newly upgraded Shell Energy Stadium.

State of play: While the MLS season started in February, the so-far winless Dynamo hope the help of a home crowd will lift them past Austin FC in tonight's match.

In the teams' five previous meetings, the Dynamo won only one game. Austin won the other four.

The Dynamo, ranked last in the Western Division with a 0-2-0 record, are fresh off an early bye week, while Austin has a 2-1-0 record.

What they're saying: "We've had plenty of time to work on ourselves and make sure we utilize this bye week to get better and prepare for a very good team in Austin," head coach Ben Olsen told reporters. "It's a similar team to last year. Very clear in who they are and how they go about winning games. They’re well-coached. They've got weapons."

What's new: Along with a new name, Shell Energy Stadium in the East End will feature new seating, expanded premium areas, electric vehicle charging stations and onsite renewable energy production this year.

The goal is to cut stadium greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2026.

The stadium's 21,000 orange plastic seats were replaced with mesh seats that will be about 30 degrees cooler than the old ones.

Seats in the upper deck will be black and orange, spelling out "Houston," while the lower deck will feature black, orange and Space City blue seats, a nod to the Dash who also play at Shell Energy Stadium.

Plus: This year's food options at Shell Energy Stadium are top notch, with hometown favorites like Hugo's, Bun B's Trill Burgers, Roostar Vietnamese Grill, Urbe and several more opening for the first time.