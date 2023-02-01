The East End will look a little different this soccer season. Photo courtesy of the Houston Dynamo

The Dynamo and Dash are gearing up to unveil considerable upgrades to their stadium.

Driving the news: Along with a new name, Shell Energy Stadium in the East End will feature new seating, expanded premium areas, electric vehicle charging stations and onsite renewable energy production this year.

The goal is to cut stadium greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2026.

Why it matters: Officials for the professional soccer teams hope to build off of last season's momentum this year.

The Dash set the stadium's attendance record in October when 21,284 fans crammed into the open-air bowl for the team's first-ever playoff berth.

What they're saying: "We're really excited about all the interest following the World Cup [in 2022]," said Jessica O'Neill, COO of the Dynamo and president of the Dash.

"There's more coming with the Women's World Cup this summer. And obviously ahead of 2026 with Houston being a host city. We have a lot of exciting things in the works that will hopefully expose more folks who haven't ever been to a professional soccer match in the U.S."

Details: The clubs are replacing the stadium's 21,000 orange plastic seats with new mesh seats that will be about 30 degrees cooler than the old ones — a likely appreciated feature during Houston's scorching summer days.

Seats in the upper deck will be black and orange, spelling out "Houston," while the lower deck will feature black, orange and Space City blue seats, a nod to the Dash.

Plus: The stadium will feature an expanded indoor club for premium seats and all-LED lighting.

State of play: Much of the work is underway, including the outfitting of the stadium's roof with solar panels.

Shell Energy will also be installing special monitoring equipment to give stadium officials a live look at emissions.

The big picture: "There are a lot of things going on over there," O'Neill said. "It will look a lot different when we open in the next couple months."

"[We want] to make sure we're practicing what we're preaching as far as having renewable energy at our stadium."

What we're watching: The Major League Soccer season kicks off Feb. 25, but the Dynamo's home opener isn't until March 18 against Austin FC.