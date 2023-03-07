Jeremy Peña and Cristian Javier will represent H-Town to the world. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Astros are well represented on the international stage during this year's World Baseball Classic.

Driving the news: The tournament, which generally happens every four years, kicks off tonight as the Netherlands takes on Cuba in Taichung, Taiwan.

Details: The MLB's brightest stars play for teams from their countries of origin for three weeks of international play, much like the FIFA World Cup.

The U.S. is the defending champion, but the Dominican Republic — which won the tourney in 2013 — is the favorite this year.

Who's in: Astros closer Ryan Pressly and outfielder Kyle Tucker will play for the U.S., while pitchers Bryan Abreu, Ronel Blanco, Cristian Javier, Rafael Montero and Hector Neris will play for the Dominican Republic.

Last year's rookie sensation Jeremy Peña will also play for the Dominican Republic.

Plus: Second baseman Jose Altuve and pitcher Luis Garcia will play for Venezuela, pitcher José Urquidy for Mexico, catcher Martin Maldonado for Puerto Rico, pitcher Colton Gordon for Israel, and pitcher Derek West for the Netherlands.

How to watch: Catch the games on Fox, FS1 and FS2. A full schedule can be found here.