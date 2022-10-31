Astros' Jeremy Peña is a star among rookies

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña has more than just love for the Astros.

Driving the news: The rookie star, born in the Dominican Republic, has had a stellar showing in the postseason and shows promise in an organization gunning for dynasty status.

In Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, Peña knocked an RBI double into left field to put the Astros on the board for their eventual win.

He also hit an 18th-inning bomb against the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series to help seal the Astros' sweep.

After big hits, Peña has a habit of making a heart shape with his hands.

He's long said the heart is intended for his mother, but you'll see Astros fans and even those in the dugout giving it right back.

Flashback: Peña was selected in the 2015 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics but instead chose to pursue an education at the University of Maine.

While playing shortstop for the Maine Black Bears, he quickly became a rising star.

The Astros selected Peña as a third-round pick in the 2018 MLB draft, and he spent a few years in the team's farm system before being called up to the majors this year.

Catch up quick: In his first year with the Astros, Peña hit .253 and won the American League Championship Series MVP award.

A thumb injury put him on the 10-day injury list midseason, but he eventually came back swinging for the fences.

What they're saying: "He’s going to be a superstar," Astros second baseman Jose Altuve told The Athletic in March. "I can tell by his attitude. He cares. He wants to be the best."

Altuve also thinks Peña has a long career ahead, and hopefully for Houston fans, it's with the Astros.

"I can tell – he will be hungrier and hungrier, year after year," Altuve said. "He'll never be satisfied. I think he'll spend his entire career trying to get better."

What's next: Game 3 of the World Series is 7pm tonight in Philadelphia. The series is tied 1-1.