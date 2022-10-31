2 hours ago - Sports

Astros' Jeremy Peña is a star among rookies

Jay R. Jordan
Astros infielder Jeremy Peña, in uniform, makes a heart shape with his hands

Photo: Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña has more than just love for the Astros.

Driving the news: The rookie star, born in the Dominican Republic, has had a stellar showing in the postseason and shows promise in an organization gunning for dynasty status.

  • In Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, Peña knocked an RBI double into left field to put the Astros on the board for their eventual win.
  • He also hit an 18th-inning bomb against the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series to help seal the Astros' sweep.

After big hits, Peña has a habit of making a heart shape with his hands.

  • He's long said the heart is intended for his mother, but you'll see Astros fans and even those in the dugout giving it right back.

Flashback: Peña was selected in the 2015 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics but instead chose to pursue an education at the University of Maine.

  • While playing shortstop for the Maine Black Bears, he quickly became a rising star.
  • The Astros selected Peña as a third-round pick in the 2018 MLB draft, and he spent a few years in the team's farm system before being called up to the majors this year.

Catch up quick: In his first year with the Astros, Peña hit .253 and won the American League Championship Series MVP award.

  • A thumb injury put him on the 10-day injury list midseason, but he eventually came back swinging for the fences.

What they're saying: "He’s going to be a superstar," Astros second baseman Jose Altuve told The Athletic in March. "I can tell by his attitude. He cares. He wants to be the best."

  • Altuve also thinks Peña has a long career ahead, and hopefully for Houston fans, it's with the Astros.
  • "I can tell – he will be hungrier and hungrier, year after year," Altuve said. "He'll never be satisfied. I think he'll spend his entire career trying to get better."

What's next: Game 3 of the World Series is 7pm tonight in Philadelphia. The series is tied 1-1.

