New bike path takes you to RodeoHouston

The new bike path to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a dream come true for cyclists who want to pedal to the annual spectacle at NRG Stadium that starts next week.

Driving the news: Construction of a mile-long off-street path along Almeda Road from Old Spanish Trail to Holly Hall Street is nearly complete.

Why it matters: The new path closes a major gap in Houston's bike network by connecting to paths along Almeda Road to the north and an east-west path along Holly Hall to the west, which dead-ends at NRG Park.

To the north of the new path, it's easy enough to pedal to and from Hermann Park, the Brays Bayou Greenway and destinations in the Texas Medical Center.

What they're saying: "It is relatively low-cost infrastructure that can have enormous, immediate benefits," Commissioner Rodney Ellis said last year. "Bikeways are one of the most equitable forms for transit we can provide simply because you don't have to be wealthy to walk or ride a bike."

Until construction is complete, you'll probably run into a few trouble spots. Photos: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

Yes, but: As of Monday, construction was still blocking a portion of the path at Old Spanish Trail.

Another trouble spot is Holly Hall at Knight Road, is also still under construction.

💭 Jay's thought bubble: While inside NRG Park, security will likely tell you to walk your bike while on the property.

Be sure to check out this map of bike parking before you head out, so you know where to go.

However, good luck maneuvering around obstructions near the bike racks — or finding space if they're already occupied. I was able to slip my bike into a rack Monday when picking up our press passes, but it sure seemed like a feat with all the mopeds hanging around.

The bottom line: Once construction is complete, the new path will be one more link in Houston's ever-growing bike network.