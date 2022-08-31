Houston and Harris County building bike path to the rodeo

A new shared-use path on the south side will make it easier to bike to NRG Stadium, just in time for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo next year, KPRC reports.

Driving the news: The city is working with Harris County Precinct 1 to construct a 10-foot-wide path along Almeda Road between Old Spanish Trail and Holly Hall Street south of the Texas Medical Center.

A 10-foot-wide path currently exists between the Brays Bayou Greenway and Old Spanish Trail.

The addition will extend the route about a mile to Holly Hall, which has its own off-street path that dead ends at the stadium's east entrance.

Why it matters: Biking to NRG Stadium is treacherous with virtually no safe infrastructure for cyclists in the vicinity.

With the new connection, cyclists with access to the Brays Bayou Greenway can safely pedal off-street.

The new path should be finished in early 2023.

Yes, but: Navigating the complex itself might be a bit daunting since the Holly Hall path spits you out into a massive parking lot.