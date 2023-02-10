Houston Zoo on "highest alert" after enclosure is vandalized
Houston Zoo officials are still puzzled about how someone was able to cut a 4-inch gap in a bird enclosure.
Catch up quick: Zookeepers found the hole in a mesh enclosure over the brown pelican habitat at the Children's Zoo on Monday afternoon.
- The gap appeared to be an act of vandalism, according to zoo officials.
- None of the birds were harmed or missing, and no other enclosures were reported damaged.
Driving the news: Houston police are in the process of collecting statements from zoo employees, according to HPD spokesperson Victor Senties.
- The incident is being investigated as criminal mischief.
What they're saying: "The Houston Zoo is prepared to prosecute to the fullest extent allowed by law anyone who compromises the animals in our care," zoo officials said in a statement. "We will not tolerate the theft or endangerment of any of our animals, big or small."
- "These animals represent their wild counterparts and are entirely dependent upon the expert care of our staff. Actions that threaten that care are unacceptable, dangerous and criminal."
Yes, but: Zoo officials declined to comment on any potential heightened security measures.
- "We are on the highest alert, with the imperative of maintaining a safe environment for our guests, staff and animals," zoo spokesperson Jackie Wallace told Axios.
The intrigue: The incident at the Houston Zoo came about two weeks after a man allegedly stole two tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo. Police have also linked the suspect to recent incidents involving langur monkeys and a clouded leopard enclosure at the Dallas Zoo.
- It's unlikely the two incidents are connected, since the man accused of the Dallas theft remains in custody. But the Houston incident could be a lower-stakes copycat crime.
Zoom out: After the Dallas incidents, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums — which accredits the Houston and Dallas zoos — told its members to be on alert.
- "AZA encourages its members to provide every support possible to the Dallas Zoo and to be extra cautious and alert until all responsible parties are apprehended," AZA officials said in a statement.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.