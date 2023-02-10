Houston Zoo on "highest alert" after enclosure is vandalized

Houston Zoo officials are still puzzled about how someone was able to cut a 4-inch gap in a bird enclosure.

Catch up quick: Zookeepers found the hole in a mesh enclosure over the brown pelican habitat at the Children's Zoo on Monday afternoon.

The gap appeared to be an act of vandalism, according to zoo officials.

None of the birds were harmed or missing, and no other enclosures were reported damaged.

Driving the news: Houston police are in the process of collecting statements from zoo employees, according to HPD spokesperson Victor Senties.

The incident is being investigated as criminal mischief.

What they're saying: "The Houston Zoo is prepared to prosecute to the fullest extent allowed by law anyone who compromises the animals in our care," zoo officials said in a statement. "We will not tolerate the theft or endangerment of any of our animals, big or small."

"These animals represent their wild counterparts and are entirely dependent upon the expert care of our staff. Actions that threaten that care are unacceptable, dangerous and criminal."

Yes, but: Zoo officials declined to comment on any potential heightened security measures.

"We are on the highest alert, with the imperative of maintaining a safe environment for our guests, staff and animals," zoo spokesperson Jackie Wallace told Axios.

The intrigue: The incident at the Houston Zoo came about two weeks after a man allegedly stole two tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo. Police have also linked the suspect to recent incidents involving langur monkeys and a clouded leopard enclosure at the Dallas Zoo.

It's unlikely the two incidents are connected, since the man accused of the Dallas theft remains in custody. But the Houston incident could be a lower-stakes copycat crime.

Zoom out: After the Dallas incidents, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums — which accredits the Houston and Dallas zoos — told its members to be on alert.