Houston might lose LGBTQ+ representation in City Hall
Houston is at risk of losing LGBTQ+ representation in elected office.
State of play: Since Annise Parker joined city government in 1998 as a City Council member and went on to serve as mayor from 2010 to 2016, Houston has always had at least one LGBTQ+ leader in elected office.
- District I Council Member Robert Gallegos, who is the only openly LGBTQ+ local elected official in Houston now, is not running for re-election.
Why it matters: Parker, who became the first openly gay mayor of a major U.S. city in 2010 and the 10th woman to lead a top 10 U.S. city, said visibility and representation matter, especially in a state like Texas, "where the Legislature is constantly lobbying anti-LGBT missiles at its constituents."
- "Having out officials around the state at any level of government is important. We're symbols of the community. We're role models," Parker said.
Threat level: In Texas, there are dozens of bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community, and Houston is the only major city in the state without an equal rights ordinance.
- Parker, who is now the head of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which endorses queer candidates, said LGBTQ+ public officials can advocate for pro-LGBTQ+ legislation and can humanize the impact anti-LGBTQ+ legislation can have.
The latest: Mario Castillo, who's running in District H, and Nick Hellyar, who's running for an at-large position, are both openly gay men who have not served in public office before.
- Castillo's opponents currently include Cynthia Reyes-Revilla and Janette Garza Lindner, according to the Houston Chronicle.
- Hellyar is up against a large field, including Danielle Bess, Marina Coryat, Holly Flynn Vilascea and Julian Ramirez.
- The LGBTQ Victory Fund has endorsed both candidates.
What they're saying: "The fact that we're potentially looking at a situation where we may have [no LGBTQ representation] next year is concerning. And so while it's not the only reason I'm running, it is a motivational factor for me and for the people that are supporting me to make sure that we continue to have that representation on council," Castillo said.
- "I fully believe that an LGBT voice at City Hall is something that is extremely important to our community being heard," Hellyar said.
What's next: The last day to file to be on the ballot for the November election is Aug. 21.
The bottom line: "Our democracy is stronger and more healthy when all of us are represented," Parker said.
