Houston is at risk of losing LGBTQ+ representation in elected office.

State of play: Since Annise Parker joined city government in 1998 as a City Council member and went on to serve as mayor from 2010 to 2016, Houston has always had at least one LGBTQ+ leader in elected office.

District I Council Member Robert Gallegos, who is the only openly LGBTQ+ local elected official in Houston now, is not running for re-election.

Why it matters: Parker, who became the first openly gay mayor of a major U.S. city in 2010 and the 10th woman to lead a top 10 U.S. city, said visibility and representation matter, especially in a state like Texas, "where the Legislature is constantly lobbying anti-LGBT missiles at its constituents."

"Having out officials around the state at any level of government is important. We're symbols of the community. We're role models," Parker said.

Threat level: In Texas, there are dozens of bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community, and Houston is the only major city in the state without an equal rights ordinance.

Parker, who is now the head of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which endorses queer candidates, said LGBTQ+ public officials can advocate for pro-LGBTQ+ legislation and can humanize the impact anti-LGBTQ+ legislation can have.

The latest: Mario Castillo, who's running in District H, and Nick Hellyar, who's running for an at-large position, are both openly gay men who have not served in public office before.

Castillo's opponents currently include Cynthia Reyes-Revilla and Janette Garza Lindner, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Hellyar is up against a large field, including Danielle Bess, Marina Coryat, Holly Flynn Vilascea and Julian Ramirez.

The LGBTQ Victory Fund has endorsed both candidates.

What they're saying: "The fact that we're potentially looking at a situation where we may have [no LGBTQ representation] next year is concerning. And so while it's not the only reason I'm running, it is a motivational factor for me and for the people that are supporting me to make sure that we continue to have that representation on council," Castillo said.

"I fully believe that an LGBT voice at City Hall is something that is extremely important to our community being heard," Hellyar said.

What's next: The last day to file to be on the ballot for the November election is Aug. 21.

The bottom line: "Our democracy is stronger and more healthy when all of us are represented," Parker said.