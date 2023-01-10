Houston has some high-profile lawmakers headed to Austin for the session.

See who represents you here.

Here are some local legislators to watch:

Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston

Bettencourt is known as the "Tax Man" for his outspoken efforts to cut property taxes.

He is often very active "in terms of the nuts and bolts of the legislative process, particularly when it relates to anything regarding taxes for governments," says Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University.

Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston

Whitmire ranks first in seniority with 40 years of service in the Senate. He's known as the "Dean of the Texas Senate" and is the only Democrat to chair a committee.

Whitmire's one of the more influential members in the Houston delegation, according to Jones, and among all of the Democrats in the chamber.

Of note: Whitmire is running for Houston mayor this year.

Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston

Alvarado's focus has been on economic development, public health and public education.

She has been shepherding gambling and casino legislation for over a decade on the platform of jobs and economic development.

Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park