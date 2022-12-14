The Wanna-Burger restaurant even had branded ketchup packets. Photo: Shafaq/Axios

The Alley Theatre has two renditions of "A Christmas Carol" this year: one is a classic adaptation with a twist and the other is "What-A-Christmas!," a modern-day version in a Houston fast-food place.

Driving the show: "What-A-Christmas!" is a one-woman show about Margot, a Scrooge-like fast-food worker at Wanna-Burger on Christmas Eve.

Throughout the night, she is visited by four spirits, as per Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" plot.

Houston references like the "Be Someone" sign, the light rail and Montrose parking garnered laughter from locals in the crowd.

The script, written by Texan Isaac Gómez, included a sprinkle of abolition and disillusionment with capitalism.

If you go: Five additional dates were added due to popular demand. The play now runs through Dec. 30.

Tickets start at $47.

Shafaq here! I've seen several productions of "A Christmas Carol," and "What-A-Christmas!" was one of my favorites.

💭 My thought bubble: The script was fun, the directing and set design were great, but the true star was Briana Resa, who played the lead — and all the other characters.

Resa did a spectacular job in embodying the four ghosts taking over her body in a no-intermission play. I already want to see her next show.

Other highlights: The set design was so realistic — to the point where it smelled like you were in Whataburger after Margot preps a drive-thru order in real time.

The bottom line: You'll laugh and cry and remember to embrace life.