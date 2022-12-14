A review of "What-A-Christmas!" at the Alley Theatre
The Alley Theatre has two renditions of "A Christmas Carol" this year: one is a classic adaptation with a twist and the other is "What-A-Christmas!," a modern-day version in a Houston fast-food place.
Driving the show: "What-A-Christmas!" is a one-woman show about Margot, a Scrooge-like fast-food worker at Wanna-Burger on Christmas Eve.
- Throughout the night, she is visited by four spirits, as per Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" plot.
- Houston references like the "Be Someone" sign, the light rail and Montrose parking garnered laughter from locals in the crowd.
- The script, written by Texan Isaac Gómez, included a sprinkle of abolition and disillusionment with capitalism.
If you go: Five additional dates were added due to popular demand. The play now runs through Dec. 30.
- Tickets start at $47.
Shafaq here! I've seen several productions of "A Christmas Carol," and "What-A-Christmas!" was one of my favorites.
💭 My thought bubble: The script was fun, the directing and set design were great, but the true star was Briana Resa, who played the lead — and all the other characters.
- Resa did a spectacular job in embodying the four ghosts taking over her body in a no-intermission play. I already want to see her next show.
Other highlights: The set design was so realistic — to the point where it smelled like you were in Whataburger after Margot preps a drive-thru order in real time.
The bottom line: You'll laugh and cry and remember to embrace life.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.