Did you see that the Be Someone graffiti has once again returned?

Driving the news: The inspirational message on the north-facing side of the Union Pacific bridge over southbound traffic on I-45 was repainted sometime last week, the Houston Chronicle first reported.

Why it matters: The coveted graffiti real estate is seen by countless drivers daily as they head into downtown.

Catch up quick: The words "Be Someone" first appeared over I-45 around 2013.

Over the years, other graffiti artists have hijacked the space with their own messages, but the original artist routinely returned to redo the message.

The intrigue: I was skeptical whether this iteration was truly the work of the nameless artist behind the famed and unofficial city slogan — or perhaps vigilante artists once again put it up themselves.

In 2021, an anonymous artist claiming to be the original Be Someone purveyor hinted that they would stop painting the message after having to repeatedly replace it.

Plus, the latest message is typographically different from what it was before: A bit narrower with a wonky letter "M."

Nevertheless: The official Be Someone Instagram account on Tuesday acknowledged the new graffiti, signaling that it could be the work of the original artist.