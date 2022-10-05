Be Someone graffiti returns to I-45
Did you see that the Be Someone graffiti has once again returned?
Driving the news: The inspirational message on the north-facing side of the Union Pacific bridge over southbound traffic on I-45 was repainted sometime last week, the Houston Chronicle first reported.
Why it matters: The coveted graffiti real estate is seen by countless drivers daily as they head into downtown.
Catch up quick: The words "Be Someone" first appeared over I-45 around 2013.
- Over the years, other graffiti artists have hijacked the space with their own messages, but the original artist routinely returned to redo the message.
The intrigue: I was skeptical whether this iteration was truly the work of the nameless artist behind the famed and unofficial city slogan — or perhaps vigilante artists once again put it up themselves.
- In 2021, an anonymous artist claiming to be the original Be Someone purveyor hinted that they would stop painting the message after having to repeatedly replace it.
- Plus, the latest message is typographically different from what it was before: A bit narrower with a wonky letter "M."
Nevertheless: The official Be Someone Instagram account on Tuesday acknowledged the new graffiti, signaling that it could be the work of the original artist.
- The account did not respond to Axios' request for comment.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.