Be Someone graffiti returns to I-45

Jay R. Jordan
The words "Be Someone" inscribed in blue on a train bridge over the freeway
Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

Did you see that the Be Someone graffiti has once again returned?

Driving the news: The inspirational message on the north-facing side of the Union Pacific bridge over southbound traffic on I-45 was repainted sometime last week, the Houston Chronicle first reported.

Why it matters: The coveted graffiti real estate is seen by countless drivers daily as they head into downtown.

Catch up quick: The words "Be Someone" first appeared over I-45 around 2013.

The intrigue: I was skeptical whether this iteration was truly the work of the nameless artist behind the famed and unofficial city slogan — or perhaps vigilante artists once again put it up themselves.

  • In 2021, an anonymous artist claiming to be the original Be Someone purveyor hinted that they would stop painting the message after having to repeatedly replace it.
  • Plus, the latest message is typographically different from what it was before: A bit narrower with a wonky letter "M."

Nevertheless: The official Be Someone Instagram account on Tuesday acknowledged the new graffiti, signaling that it could be the work of the original artist.

  • The account did not respond to Axios' request for comment.
