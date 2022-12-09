1 hour ago - News

Must-see holiday light displays in Houston

Jay R. Jordan
Several trees wrapped in white holiday lights in the front yard of a massive home in Houston's River Oaks neighborhood

'Tis the season in River Oaks. Photo: Shafaq Patel/Axios

It's the time of year for holiday light displays, and we've got a roundup sure to drum up the holiday spirit.

Driving the news: The holidays come but once a year, but Houston has enough cheer to keep up year-round with the amount of dazzling lights and abominable inflatables.

Lights in the Heights: Plenty of twinkling lights on homes in one of the city's oldest neighborhoods.

River Oaks: Houston's wealthy show off exuberant displays of holiday spirit.

City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic: Downtown transformed into a holiday destination with several free and cheap things to do, like the Winter Wanderland light display outside City Hall.

Zoo Lights: This special wintertime event pairs zoo animals with glistening lights, perfect for a date or family night out.

  • Tickets range from $20 to $30. Now through Jan. 8.

Galaxy Lights: Space Center Houston gives an out-of-this-world holiday experience with interactive tech.

  • Tickets range from $20 to $28. Now through Jan. 1.

Did we miss any of your favorites? Email [email protected] and let us know.

