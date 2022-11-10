Target's new store entrance design will be featured in the new Katy location. Photo courtesy of Target

Target-lovers, prepare: The retail company is debuting a reimagined store design with a new location in north Katy today.

Why it matters: Target selected the Houston area for its new store concept in part because of the region's diverse customer base, which will be able to provide feedback and participate in the company's inclusive initiatives, a Target spokesperson told Axios.

Context: Katy has seen significant population increases and economic growth over the past few years, largely driven by the immigrant population, per the Houston Business Journal.

Details: The new Target store is located at 22165 FM 529, Katy.

It will feature a bigger variety of merchandise in its approximately 145,000 square feet — more than 20,000 square feet larger than the chain average.

The store has more windows and lights, implements regionally sourced wood, and features local design, like a Texas-shaped succulent garden.

It will also have solar panels in the coming months and EV charging ports, all part of Target's sustainability goals.

What they're saying: "With our reimagined store design and larger store footprint that better supports our same-day services, we can give guests more of what they love while incorporating features that build on our commitment to sustainability, community and helping all families discover the joy of everyday life," said John Mulligan, Target's executive vice president and chief operating officer, in a statement.

What's next: Target plans to focus on opening more larger locations.

The new design elements will be in most of the new stores and when Target remodels its existing stores.

