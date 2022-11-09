What you could buy with Harris County judge's race spending money
This year's Harris County judge's race was expensive.
Driving the news: If you combined all the money Alexandra Mealer and Lina Hidalgo spent on the Harris County judge's race since July 1, you could buy 2.9 million $4 tacos.
Details: Since July 1, Mealer has raised $8.6 million and spent nearly $8.2 million, while Hidalgo has raised $2.4 million and spent nearly $3.6 million, according to the campaign finance reports on the Harris County Election Administration Office website.
Separately, the approximate $11.8 million could have been spent on either:
- Buying about 34 single family homes (costing about $340,000).
- Paying a year's worth of rent for 750 people (with rent at $1,300).
- Awarding all HISD teachers a $1,000 bonus.
Zoom out: The Texas governor's race wasn't cheap either, with both Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke spending a total of $205 million — or 51 million tacos, making it the most expensive gubernatorial election in Texas history.
