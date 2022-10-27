How to find Astros World Series tickets
Looking for tickets to the World Series? You and everyone else.
The intrigue: Average prices to see the Astros vie for their second World Series title starting Friday have soared to more than $3,000 — the second-highest price for a single championship game in over a decade, according to CNBC, citing ticket reseller TicketIQ.
State of play: Tickets to all four World Series games in Houston are sold out.
- Buying a single standing-room-only ticket for Game 1 on a secondary market like StubHub or Gametime will cost you upward of $545, without taxes and fees, as of late Wednesday.
- Scoring off scalpers outside Minute Maid Park is another option, but buyers beware.
Know a Phillies fan willing to travel? The Philadelphia Inquirer laid out an elaborate plan for Phillies fans to spend the same amount or less than a ticket to Games 3 and 4 by traveling to Houston for the opening game.
