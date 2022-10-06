How Houston plans to fund its ARPA shortfall

Mayor Sylvester Turner signaled support for increasing the city's revenue cap through a voter referendum in 2023 as federal dollars funneled to Houston for pandemic recovery start to dry up.

Catch up quick: Houston received $607.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the majority of which went to replace lost revenue amid the pandemic.

Most of the leftover funds went to public safety initiatives, including overtime for police amid a public outcry over crime in the Bayou City.

The city spent nearly $7.8 million in ARPA funds in the second quarter of 2022 on extra patrols and millions more on other public safety measures.

The city has until 2024 to expend the funds.

Driving the news: During yesterday's City Council meeting, council member Michael Kubosh asked Turner to consider a referendum to help keep the additional patrols on the books.

What they're saying: "I'm ready to do it," Turner responded. "I'm willing to do it."

"These federal dollars are going to come to an end," Turner said. "The needs of the city, especially as it relates to public safety, will not be diminished."

Context: The city has a self-imposed revenue cap set by voters in 2004.

The city utilizes a special formula combining inflation and any additional population to determine how much money it can accrue through property taxes year after year.

Yes, but: There are still plenty of questions unanswered, including how much the revenue cap would be raised by the referendum and whether other city services would benefit.

State of play: Yesterday, the city set its tax rate for 2023 at 53 cents per $100 of valuation — a 3.12% decrease from the previous year's rate.