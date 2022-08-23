How Houston spent its ARPA funding this year

The City of Houston recently released details on how it spent $166.3 million this year from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Catch up quick: The nearly $2 trillion federal economic stimulus bill distributed billions of dollars to local governments across the country to help cover pandemic-related expenses and recoup lost revenue.

Houston was awarded a total of $607.7 million, which can be spent over several fiscal years.

By the numbers: Mayor Sylvester Turner spent nearly all of the funding this year — $139.4 million — on revenue replacement in the 2022 budget year, which ended June 30.

Between the lines: Turner approved spending 61% of the remaining ARPA funds for "vital public safety programs" in the Houston Police Department.