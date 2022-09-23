A group of anti-LGBTQ activists will protest a fundraiser at a Katy-area church tomorrow, prompting a planned counterprotest by antifascists from Houston.

Driving the news: First Christian Church Katy is hosting a drag bingo fundraiser benefiting the ministry's Transparent Closet, a free boutique aimed at helping young people in the LGBTQ community in the largely conservative west Houston suburb.

"​​We're more isolated in Katy from some of the resources that are available, say, inside [Loop] 610 for the LGBTQ+ community," Rev. Heather Tolleson told Axios. "Especially in regards to youth in the area who are identifying as trans or just exploring."

What's happening: Protect Texas Kids, led by North Texas' self-described "Christian fascist" Kelly Neidert, plans to protest outside the church, according to a Facebook event from the group.

Screwston Anti-Fascist Committee plans to counterprotest to "defend the queer community."

Threat level: Neidert's protests have drawn support from neo-Nazis and other anti-LGBTQ groups.

Catch up quick: First Christian Church Katy has been targeted in the past for its affirmation of the LGBTQ community, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Police have investigated three separate incidents of theft and vandalism this year alone.

State of play: Despite the protest, the bingo fundraiser will go on.