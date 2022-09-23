Anti-LGBTQ group targets Katy church fundraiser
A group of anti-LGBTQ activists will protest a fundraiser at a Katy-area church tomorrow, prompting a planned counterprotest by antifascists from Houston.
Driving the news: First Christian Church Katy is hosting a drag bingo fundraiser benefiting the ministry's Transparent Closet, a free boutique aimed at helping young people in the LGBTQ community in the largely conservative west Houston suburb.
- "We're more isolated in Katy from some of the resources that are available, say, inside [Loop] 610 for the LGBTQ+ community," Rev. Heather Tolleson told Axios. "Especially in regards to youth in the area who are identifying as trans or just exploring."
What's happening: Protect Texas Kids, led by North Texas' self-described "Christian fascist" Kelly Neidert, plans to protest outside the church, according to a Facebook event from the group.
- Screwston Anti-Fascist Committee plans to counterprotest to "defend the queer community."
Threat level: Neidert's protests have drawn support from neo-Nazis and other anti-LGBTQ groups.
- Men in Nazi regalia and alleged Proud Boys wearing Buc-ee's masks joined Neidert's protest outside a drag brunch at Hamburger Mary's downtown in July.
- While most of Protect Texas Kids' protests have been in North Texas, Neidert previously expressed her desire to expand in Houston, Chron reported.
Catch up quick: First Christian Church Katy has been targeted in the past for its affirmation of the LGBTQ community, the Houston Chronicle reports.
- Police have investigated three separate incidents of theft and vandalism this year alone.
State of play: Despite the protest, the bingo fundraiser will go on.
- "Our first and foremost line of concern is everyone's safety," Tolleson said. "All we want is a safe and peaceful night to happen. We value diversity, and we know not everyone agrees with us."
- "With that at heart, we have done what we needed to do to take care of and provide a safe environment," Tolleson added.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.