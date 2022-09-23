45 mins ago - News

Anti-LGBTQ group targets Katy church fundraiser

Jay R. Jordan
Protect Texas Kids was met by armed counterprotesters outside Dallas in August. Photo submitted by Steven Monacelli
Protect Texas Kids protested at a LGBTQ event outside Dallas in August. Photo courtesy of Steven Monacelli

A group of anti-LGBTQ activists will protest a fundraiser at a Katy-area church tomorrow, prompting a planned counterprotest by antifascists from Houston.

Driving the news: First Christian Church Katy is hosting a drag bingo fundraiser benefiting the ministry's Transparent Closet, a free boutique aimed at helping young people in the LGBTQ community in the largely conservative west Houston suburb.

  • "​​We're more isolated in Katy from some of the resources that are available, say, inside [Loop] 610 for the LGBTQ+ community," Rev. Heather Tolleson told Axios. "Especially in regards to youth in the area who are identifying as trans or just exploring."

What's happening: Protect Texas Kids, led by North Texas' self-described "Christian fascist" Kelly Neidert, plans to protest outside the church, according to a Facebook event from the group.

Threat level: Neidert's protests have drawn support from neo-Nazis and other anti-LGBTQ groups.

Catch up quick: First Christian Church Katy has been targeted in the past for its affirmation of the LGBTQ community, the Houston Chronicle reports.

  • Police have investigated three separate incidents of theft and vandalism this year alone.

State of play: Despite the protest, the bingo fundraiser will go on.

  • "​​Our first and foremost line of concern is everyone's safety," Tolleson said. "All we want is a safe and peaceful night to happen. We value diversity, and we know not everyone agrees with us."
  • "With that at heart, we have done what we needed to do to take care of and provide a safe environment," Tolleson added.
