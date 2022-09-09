Texans game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

Football is back, and we've got you covered if you plan to head to NRG Stadium this season.

Here's what you need to know to be game day ready.

Key home games

1. Los Angeles Chargers, Week 4

We're sure the Chargers haven't forgotten the Texans essentially spoiled their bid for the playoffs last season with an upset 12-point win in Houston.

Details: Sunday, Oct. 2, noon

Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

2. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 8

The NFL gave the Texans only one prime-time game, and this is it.

Details: Thursday, Nov. 3, 7:15pm

3. Cleveland Browns, Week 12

This is the first game that former Texans, now Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be eligible to play this season. Watson, who was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massages, is serving an 11-game suspension.

Details: Sunday, Dec. 4, noon

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about NRG Stadium parking and more ways to get there is available here.

Where to eat/drink

1. Axelrad

With a variety of live music, alcohol and food vendors, Axelrad is a great place to wind down and keep the party going after a Texans win.

2. On the Kirb

Stop by before or after the game for brunch specials: $5 Bloody Marys and mimosas, $25 mimosa carafes and $50 mimosa towers.

Hours: 11am-midnight daily

Address: 5004 Kirby Drive

3. Christian's Tailgate

Head to Christian's Tailgate for their burger of the month and $20 domestic buckets of beer on game day.