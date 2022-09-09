Texans game day: Where to tailgate, park and more
Football is back, and we've got you covered if you plan to head to NRG Stadium this season.
Here's what you need to know to be game day ready.
Key home games
1. Los Angeles Chargers, Week 4
We're sure the Chargers haven't forgotten the Texans essentially spoiled their bid for the playoffs last season with an upset 12-point win in Houston.
- Details: Sunday, Oct. 2, noon
2. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 8
The NFL gave the Texans only one prime-time game, and this is it.
- Details: Thursday, Nov. 3, 7:15pm
3. Cleveland Browns, Week 12
This is the first game that former Texans, now Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be eligible to play this season. Watson, who was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massages, is serving an 11-game suspension.
- Details: Sunday, Dec. 4, noon
Tickets
Single-game tickets are available here.
How to get there
Information about NRG Stadium parking and more ways to get there is available here.
Where to eat/drink
1. Axelrad
With a variety of live music, alcohol and food vendors, Axelrad is a great place to wind down and keep the party going after a Texans win.
- Hours: noon-midnight Sunday, 2pm-midnight Monday-Thursday, noon-2am Friday-Saturday.
- Address: 1517 Alabama St.
2. On the Kirb
Stop by before or after the game for brunch specials: $5 Bloody Marys and mimosas, $25 mimosa carafes and $50 mimosa towers.
- Hours: 11am-midnight daily
- Address: 5004 Kirby Drive
Head to Christian's Tailgate for their burger of the month and $20 domestic buckets of beer on game day.
- Hours: 11am-midnight Sunday-Wednesday, 11am-2am Thursday-Saturday
- Address: 5114 Kirby Drive
