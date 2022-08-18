Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached an agreement with the NFL to serve an 11-game suspension, the NFL said Thursday.

Driving the news: The agreement includes a $5 million fine for Watson that will go to charity.

Watson will also "undergo a professional evaluation by behavioral experts" and must commit to a mandatory treatment program, per the NFL.

The NFL said the league and the Browns will also donate an additional $1 million each to support victims of sexual misconduct and assault, bringing the total in donations to $7 million.

The NFL and Cleveland Browns did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The NFL Players Association declined to comment.

What they're saying: "Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension."

The big picture: The settlement agreement comes after the NFL appealed Watson's original suspension of six games set by an arbitrator, hoping for a longer one.

Watson, who has been accused of sexual abuse by two dozen women, violated the league's personal conduct policy.

Disciplinary officer and former federal judge Sue Robinson said in the original ruling that Watson had a "lack of expressed remorse," Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.

Watson apologized to "all of the women I have impacted in this situation" in an interview shared by the Cleveland Browns.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a response from the NFL Players Association.