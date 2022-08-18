Deshaun Watson reaches deal with NFL for 11-game suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached an agreement with the NFL to serve an 11-game suspension, the NFL said Thursday.
Driving the news: The agreement includes a $5 million fine for Watson that will go to charity.
- Watson will also "undergo a professional evaluation by behavioral experts" and must commit to a mandatory treatment program, per the NFL.
- The NFL said the league and the Browns will also donate an additional $1 million each to support victims of sexual misconduct and assault, bringing the total in donations to $7 million.
- The NFL and Cleveland Browns did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
- The NFL Players Association declined to comment.
What they're saying: "Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension."
The big picture: The settlement agreement comes after the NFL appealed Watson's original suspension of six games set by an arbitrator, hoping for a longer one.
- Watson, who has been accused of sexual abuse by two dozen women, violated the league's personal conduct policy.
- Disciplinary officer and former federal judge Sue Robinson said in the original ruling that Watson had a "lack of expressed remorse," Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.
- Watson apologized to "all of the women I have impacted in this situation" in an interview shared by the Cleveland Browns.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with a response from the NFL Players Association.