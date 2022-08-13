Deshaun Watson apologizes to “all of the women that I have impacted”

In a new interview Friday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized to "all of the women I have impacted in this situation" after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual abuse.

Why it matters: This is the first time Watson has apologized to the women, as he has said in two previous interviews that he had "no regrets" regarding any of his actions, according to ESPN.

Watson made the statement during an in-house interview with NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala in response to her question regarding a judge pointing to his lack of remorse in issuing a six-game ban.

What he's saying: "I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation," Watson said.

"The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back," he continued. "But I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character."

Catch up quick: More than two dozen women have accused Watson of sexually abusing them during massage therapy sessions, with the first allegation dating back to March 2021.

Watson has settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed against him by accusers.

The Houston Texans settled with 30 of Watson's accusers or potential accusers after a New York Times investigation found that the Texans provided him the room for massage therapy and with NDAs.

Of note: Last week, Watson was suspended for six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.