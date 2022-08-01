Reports: Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games over sexual misconduct claims

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to media reports.

Driving the news: More than two dozen women have accused Watson of sexually abusing them during massage therapy sessions, with the first allegation dating back to March 2021.

Watson has settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed against him by accusers.

The Houston Texans settled with 30 of Watson's accusers or potential accusers after a New York Times investigation found that the Texans provided him the room for massage therapy and with NDAs.

The big picture: The decision was made by Sue L. Robinson, a retired federal judge appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA to oversee player discipline, per AP, ESPN and the New York Times.