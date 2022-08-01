1 hour ago - Sports
Reports: Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games over sexual misconduct claims
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to media reports.
Driving the news: More than two dozen women have accused Watson of sexually abusing them during massage therapy sessions, with the first allegation dating back to March 2021.
- Watson has settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed against him by accusers.
- The Houston Texans settled with 30 of Watson's accusers or potential accusers after a New York Times investigation found that the Texans provided him the room for massage therapy and with NDAs.
The big picture: The decision was made by Sue L. Robinson, a retired federal judge appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA to oversee player discipline, per AP, ESPN and the New York Times.
- The NFL has three days to submit a written appeal, per the New York Times. The NFLPA has already indicated it would not appeal and called on the NFL to do the same, according to a statement obtained by several outlets.
- Robinson's decision includes no additional fines, according to NFL Network. He must also get any massage therapy from club therapists, according to NFL Network.
- Watson was traded to the Browns and signed a 5-year $230 million deal after a Texas grand jury declined to charge him criminally in March.