NFL to appeal Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension

The NFL is appealing Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to Axios on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The appeal would allow Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he appoints to impose a stiffer penalty on Watson, AP writes.

The big picture: Disciplinary officer and former federal judge Sue L. Robinson found Watson violated three provisions of the personal conduct policy including sexual assault and conduct posing a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person.

The league recommended Watson be suspended for "at least the entire 2022 NFL regular and post-season," but Robinson declined based on precedents and the league’s current policy, per her ruling.

She added that a longer suspension could be justified if it was already outlined in the personal conduct policy.

"Although this is the most significant punishment ever imposed on an NFL player for allegations of non-violent sexual conduct, Mr. Watson’s pattern of conduct is more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL," Robinson wrote in her findings.

What's next: The National Football League Players Association has two business days to respond in writing.