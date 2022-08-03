37 mins ago - Sports
NFL to appeal Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension
The NFL is appealing Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to Axios on Wednesday.
Why it matters: The appeal would allow Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he appoints to impose a stiffer penalty on Watson, AP writes.
The big picture: Disciplinary officer and former federal judge Sue L. Robinson found Watson violated three provisions of the personal conduct policy including sexual assault and conduct posing a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person.
- The league recommended Watson be suspended for "at least the entire 2022 NFL regular and post-season," but Robinson declined based on precedents and the league’s current policy, per her ruling.
- She added that a longer suspension could be justified if it was already outlined in the personal conduct policy.
- "Although this is the most significant punishment ever imposed on an NFL player for allegations of non-violent sexual conduct, Mr. Watson’s pattern of conduct is more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL," Robinson wrote in her findings.
What's next: The National Football League Players Association has two business days to respond in writing.
- The union could challenge the appeal ruling in federal court, setting the stage for a prolonged fight, AP writes.
- McCarthy said there’s no timeline for Goodell or whomever he appoints to make a ruling.