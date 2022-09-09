45 mins ago - Politics
Royalty heads to City Hall
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands will visit Houston today, where she'll meet with Mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss rising sea levels and flood infrastructure.
Why it matters: The Netherlands is Texas' leading EU trading partner. Plus, the country faces extreme weather conditions similar to Houston's and also has a strong energy sector hub.
- Royal visits serve as an opportunity to acknowledge the accomplishments and share expertise.
The agenda: Queen Máxima will participate in a discussion about how to protect the city from flooding.
- She will take a boat trip on the Buffalo Bayou waterway to learn about Houston's flood defenses.
- Queen Máxima will then tour the Texas Medical Center.
Background: The royal visit follows recent trips to Austin and San Francisco.
