Queen Máxima of the Netherlands will visit Houston today, where she'll meet with Mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss rising sea levels and flood infrastructure.

Why it matters: The Netherlands is Texas' leading EU trading partner. Plus, the country faces extreme weather conditions similar to Houston's and also has a strong energy sector hub.

Royal visits serve as an opportunity to acknowledge the accomplishments and share expertise.

The agenda: Queen Máxima will participate in a discussion about how to protect the city from flooding.

She will take a boat trip on the Buffalo Bayou waterway to learn about Houston's flood defenses.

Queen Máxima will then tour the Texas Medical Center.

Background: The royal visit follows recent trips to Austin and San Francisco.