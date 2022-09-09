45 mins ago - Politics

Royalty heads to City Hall

Shafaq Patel
Photo of the Netherlands royal couple.
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands attend a gala diner at The Royal Palace in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands will visit Houston today, where she'll meet with Mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss rising sea levels and flood infrastructure.

Why it matters: The Netherlands is Texas' leading EU trading partner. Plus, the country faces extreme weather conditions similar to Houston's and also has a strong energy sector hub.

  • Royal visits serve as an opportunity to acknowledge the accomplishments and share expertise.

The agenda: Queen Máxima will participate in a discussion about how to protect the city from flooding.

  • She will take a boat trip on the Buffalo Bayou waterway to learn about Houston's flood defenses.
  • Queen Máxima will then tour the Texas Medical Center.

Background: The royal visit follows recent trips to Austin and San Francisco.

