Michigan State Police handed over its investigation into the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's finances to the FBI, board chair Matt Cullen said this week.
Why it matters: The FBI's involvement comes just a week after the conservancy forwarded financial records to the MSP and asked for a criminal investigation.
What they're saying: "The state police have advised us that due to the nature and complexity of the situation they have turned the investigation over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation," Cullen said in a statement Tuesday.
Catch up quick: The conservancy recently ordered a forensic audit and sought counsel from the Honigman law firm after Cullen became concerned about the conservancy's financial statements.
Cullen directed Honigman to take "evidence of financial wrongdoing" by the conservancy's CFO to the MSP last week, he said.