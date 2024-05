Share on email (opens in new window)

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore at the team's spring game in April. Photo: Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

U of M's national title defense this fall will be without many of last year's star players and former coach Jim Harbaugh. The big picture: College football programs across the country are seeing big changes this offseason.

Players are changing schools more frequently due to a combination of relaxed transfer rules and their ability to get paid through NIL deals.

State of play: The big question in Ann Arbor is who will succeed quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

The frontrunner is junior Alex Orji, whose mobility is reminiscent of that of Denard Robinson, the Free Press reports.

Jack Tuttle, who played at Indiana, brings experience to the QB competition.

The latest: The Wolverines tapped into the transfer portal, adding four defensive backs in a three-day span last week, the Detroit News reports.

What's next: The season opener against Fresno State is Aug. 31 at 7:30pm at Michigan Stadium.