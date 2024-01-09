Skip to main content
Jan 9, 2024 - Sports

Michigan wins first national title since 1997

Michigan's Mike Sainristil celebrates after the 2024 national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Michigan's Mike Sainristil celebrates after the 2024 national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan pulled off a dominant 34-13 win over the Washington Huskies on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship to win its first national title since 1997.

Driving the news: The Wolverines won the old-fashioned way — with a punishing running game and a stout defense that contained Washington's dynamic air attack.

What they're saying: "Michigan, we did this for you," senior running back Blake Corum said. "Business is finished."

Why it matters: U of M cemented its place among college football's elite programs as the sport continues a major transformation.

What happened: Michigan jumped out to an early lead and led 17-10 at halftime.

  • The game settled into a defensive battle in the second half before Corum broke the game open with a 12-yard touchdown run with seven minutes left.

The intrigue: With a national championship under his belt, U of M coach Jim Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor is in doubt. He's expected to draw interest from NFL teams with coaching vacancies.

  • "We've made it very clear that we want him to stay and I very much hope so," U of M president Santa Ono told the Detroit News before Monday's game.
