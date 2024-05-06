City seeks financing proof for Perfecting Church's cathedral project

The city wants proof that Perfecting Church has money to complete its cathedral project at Woodward and 7 Mile that stalled after starting nearly 20 years ago. The big picture: To help revive commercial corridors like Woodward and Grand River, the city began cracking down on Perfecting Church and other well-known vacant properties last year with a wave of lawsuits intended to force the properties' redevelopment or demolition.

Perfecting reached a deal with the city to restart construction on the $50 million church, but timelines within the agreement have been missed.

What they're saying: "I'm trying to work with these guys. It's been slower than I would have liked," Conrad Mallett, the city's chief lawyer, tells Axios. "This is a substantial piece of property in an important part of the city."

Mallett conceded some bureaucratic delays on the city's side. "Firm evidence" of financing is still lacking, he says.

The other side: Damon Tooles, of Tooles Contracting Group and the owner's representative on the project, tells Axios that Perfecting provided the city in March with a status update and a bank's letter affirming a $21 million loan to complete the project's next phase. He says the city has not responded.

"The project is fully engaged," Tooles says. "We have evidence of financing. We provided it to them."

Catch up quick: In 2003, pastor Marvin Winans announced a grand vision for the 15-acre site — 70 condos, a 165,000-square-foot church and a 1,100-space parking deck. Completion was expected in three years, Crain's reported at the time.

But the project was mothballed when financing issues arose during the late-2000s recession, per the Free Press. Services have continued at the existing church on the east side.

Perfecting presented updated plans in December to the City Planning Commission that reduced the size of the church from 4,236 seats to 3,365, changed a four-story parking structure to a surface lot and nixed the housing.

The latest: Prior to a groundbreaking ceremony at the site March 5, Winans issued a video invitation to the event with a message: "When you sow a seed of $500 or more, you will be a part of the groundbreaking activities and you will turn the dirt with your own beautiful ceremonial shovel."

When asked about the fundraising pitch, Mallett told Axios: "It doesn't inspire confidence and that's for damn sure. Nevertheless, I remain hopeful."

The planning commission is expected to finalize approval of the church's new plans within a couple of weeks, which will tee up a City Council vote that was originally expected by last October.

Zoom in: Axios Detroit was onsite last week and did not see much activity. An office building in front of the church was demolished recently.

Local businessman J.E. Thomas, 69, who was walking by last week, still has doubts.

"I'm an old-fashioned church guy," Thomas tells Axios. "It's about making money. They should've been done."

What's next: Mallett says the law department will continue monitoring the church's progress as the city remains committed to seeing the property put to productive use.