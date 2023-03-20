Perfecting Church says it spent $200k to restart project

Perfecting Church is finally telling its side of the story publicly, denying the city's portrayal of its land as a blighted public nuisance.

Why it matters: The church could lose prime real estate at Woodward and 7 Mile due to an ongoing lawsuit the city filed last month.

The property in question is the site of a stalled megachurch project that has sat unfinished for nearly 20 years.

Catch up fast: The city sued Perfecting and its well-known pastor, Marvin Winans, because the construction project "is incomplete, abandoned and a massive example of blight and misuse of land," city lawyers wrote in the suit.

Yes, but: The lawsuit was an aggressive about-face from a more cooperative stance the city had with the church as recently as December, according to a new court filing from Perfecting.

That's when Winans met with the city's corporation counsel, Conrad Mallett, and was told "the city is looking to partner with the church," per the filing.

Driving the news: The church also claims in the filing that the project was reinvigorated last year with the hiring of a new construction manager and architectural firm.

More than $200,000 was spent in the last year to restart the project, Perfecting attorney Matthew Schenk told the city in a January letter.

The other side: Mallett does not wish to comment any further on this lawsuit, city spokesperson John Roach tells Axios.

Mallett had previously given interviews to multiple news outlets, including Axios, on the topic.

What's next: Perfecting intends to ask the court to rule soon on whether the property meets the legal standard of a public nuisance — a designation the city is relying on to force the property's cleanup.