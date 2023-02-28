Detroit sues Perfecting Church over stalled Woodward project

Fed up with Perfecting Church's stalled redevelopment at Woodward and 7 Mile, the city sued the church and pastor Marvin Winans last week.

Why it matters: The suit shows Detroit's urgency in cleaning up the well-known property and putting it to productive use.

It also raises the possibility of a potential sale and demolition of the unfinished structure, which has sat empty on prime Woodward real estate.

What they're saying: The church construction project that started 18 years ago "is incomplete, abandoned and a massive example of blight and misuse of land," city lawyers wrote in the suit.

Flashback: City officials cranked up the pressure on Winans last month with a letter demanding a litany of inspection reports and financial records to shed light on the property's condition and development plans.

The other side: "We are shocked and extremely disappointed that the city would take this course of action in the dark of night, and in our opinion, not acting in good faith," Winans said in a statement.

Perfecting Church believes it is "up to date" in addressing the city's concerns, Winans added.

State of play: A city inspection of the building's exterior earlier this month found dilapidated fencing, overgrown vegetation and burrows that indicate rodents or other animals, according to the lawsuit, which also labeled the property a dangerous public nuisance.

The church's response to the city's demand letter last month was "grossly insufficient," the lawsuit reads.

Between the lines: If the church won't handle the clean up itself, the city wants to enter the property and fix it up on the church's dime.

Other solutions raised in the lawsuit include transferring the property to the city and selling it.

The city also wants to hold Winans personally liable.

The big picture: The lawsuit is part of a broader effort from the city to address blight and force prominent landowners to comply with its property maintenance laws.