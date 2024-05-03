Full service along Woodward Avenue — the route was cut by a third for the draft — resumed Thursday.
By the numbers: Ridership during the draft totaled 68,377 for a daily average of 22,792.
On a typical day, about 3,300 people ride.
"We never approached close to 10k riders in one day before the draft," QLine spokesperson Dan Lijana told Axios in a text.
Between the lines: Passengers waiting for rides during the draft's peak hours packed QLine platforms on Woodward, overwhelming the service at times. Streetcars were often at capacity, the QLine's president says.
What they're saying: "This is a strong indication, from my perspective, we're equipped to handle events of this nature," QLine president Lisa Nuszkowski tells Axios, adding that adjustments were made to handle the crowds. "I feel like we were ready. The stuff we were responding to was inevitable for an event of this size."
Streetcar operators worked with draft shuttles to pick up riders unable to catch their first available ride, she says.
Context: Although the QLine is just one facet of the city's transit infrastructure, it has faced criticism from some residents and transit advocates for its dedication to downtown and the business community.
Rides are free and the route has 12 stops from Congress Street to Grand Boulevard in New Center.