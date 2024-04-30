Data: Axios research; Note: Universities with joint encampments reported separately; Locations approximated for clarity; Map: Kavya Beheraj, Tory Lysik and Will Chase/Axios. Correction: The map was updated to show Arizona State University is in Tempe, not Tucson.

Students at Michigan State and the University of Michigan have joined antiwar protests across the country in setting up on-campus encampments to decry the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Driving the news: Pro-Palestinian student protestors set up tent encampments in Ann Arbor and East Lansing this month to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and that their universities divest from Israel or companies that support the country.

The big picture: Across the country, university administrations have cracked down on student demonstrators in unprecedented ways as protests grow in size and intensity.

About 600 arrests have occurred at encampments and sit-ins. Dozens of smaller-scale college protests haven't seen altercations between demonstrators and police.

Zoom in: In Ann Arbor, tents were set up around the Diag last week.

In East Lansing, protestors set up camp in "The People's Park," which held an anti-Vietnam War encampment in 1970, the State News reports.

Catch up quick Solidarity encampments and sit-ins have popped up at colleges from coast to coast. Student protests against the war in Gaza have been taking place across the country for more than six months but escalated with last week's incidents.