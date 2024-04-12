Mat Ishbia's mortgage empire sued over fees

Mat Ishbia's mortgage empire in Metro Detroit is the focus of a federal lawsuit alleging that borrowers nationwide paid inflated fees. Why it matters: The lawsuit accuses Ishbia and his Pontiac-based company, United Wholesale Mortgage, of drumming up business by misleading borrowers into thinking their mortgage brokers would be shopping for the best deal.

Instead, the business model allegedly funneled thousands of borrowers to UWM, which then charged excessive fees that could amount to billions of dollars.

The big picture: Ishbia, a former walk-on to Michigan State's national champion basketball team, has led UWM to the top of the mortgage industry with divisive business tactics and an unapologetic disdain for the competition.

In 2022, he bought a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion.

Between the lines: The allegations came at the same time that Hunterbrook Media, a news site affiliated with hedge fund Hunterbrook Capital, published a story critical of UWM.

Hunterbrook Media shared its data and research with the Boies Schiller Flexner firm, which is representing plaintiffs seeking class-action status in the suit filed April 2 in U.S. District Court.

Hunterbrook's article, also published April 2, includes a disclaimer that it's affiliated with Hunterbrook Capital, which has taken a short position on UWM's stock.

The other side: Ishbia dismissed Hunterbrook's work last week, suggesting it was funded by crosstown mortgage rival Dan Gilbert. UWM also released a statement saying that Hunterbrook's article is "riddled with inaccuracies" and the lawsuit is "frivolous."

A spokesman for Gilbert's Rocket Mortgage denied any financial interest in Hunterbrook or involvement in its article about UWM, per the Detroit News.

Catch up quick: UWM's business is built on relationships with independent — or wholesale — mortgage brokers who are hired by borrowers to find the best mortgage for them.

Brokers can earn a 1%-2% commission for their efforts. They are different from retail mortgage brokers employed by lenders such as Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

Friction point: According to the lawsuit, UWM enticed wholesale brokers with various perks to funnel borrowers toward UWM, which then charged excessive fees.