Michigan hockey back in Frozen Four for third straight year

Michigan Wolverines defenseman Luca Fantilli takes a shot on goal against Notre Dame at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

U of M hockey is making this year's Frozen Four one for the history books.

The big picture: After the football team's national championship, Michigan has a chance to pull off the rare feat of winning two national championships in the same year.

  • The University of Florida's men's basketball and football teams both won titles in 2006 — a feat that's never been replicated.

Driving the news: The Frozen Four starts Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. It features four of the winningest programs in men's college hockey history: Michigan, Boston College, Boston University and the University of Denver.

  • Michigan and Denver are tied for the most titles in NCAA history with nine.

Catch up quick: After knocking off North Dakota and Michigan State in the NCAA regional, the Wolverines are back in the Frozen Four for the third year in a row.

  • They lost to eventual national champion Quinnipiac in last year's semifinal.

What's happening: Boston University faces off against Denver at 5pm, followed by Boston College vs. Michigan at 8:30pm.

  • You can watch both games on ESPN2 or ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

What's next: Thursday's winners advance to the national championship game at 6pm Saturday on ESPN2.

