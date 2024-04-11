Michigan hockey back in Frozen Four for third straight year
U of M hockey is making this year's Frozen Four one for the history books.
The big picture: After the football team's national championship, Michigan has a chance to pull off the rare feat of winning two national championships in the same year.
- The University of Florida's men's basketball and football teams both won titles in 2006 — a feat that's never been replicated.
Driving the news: The Frozen Four starts Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. It features four of the winningest programs in men's college hockey history: Michigan, Boston College, Boston University and the University of Denver.
- Michigan and Denver are tied for the most titles in NCAA history with nine.
Catch up quick: After knocking off North Dakota and Michigan State in the NCAA regional, the Wolverines are back in the Frozen Four for the third year in a row.
- They lost to eventual national champion Quinnipiac in last year's semifinal.
What's happening: Boston University faces off against Denver at 5pm, followed by Boston College vs. Michigan at 8:30pm.
- You can watch both games on ESPN2 or ESPN.com and the ESPN app.
What's next: Thursday's winners advance to the national championship game at 6pm Saturday on ESPN2.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.