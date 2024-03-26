New bus service connects DTW to downtown

Share on email (opens in new window)

A new bus route taking riders from downtown to DTW started Monday. One-way tickets are available online for $6, or $8 at the door.

Why it matters: Taking about 30 minutes, the service is the fastest, most direct bus service from the city to DTW and vice versa.

Driving the news: The Regional Transit Authority's Detroit Air Xpress (DAX) runs daily from 3:30am to 11pm.

There are 16 round trips available each day with stops at both the McNamara and Evans airport terminals, as well Washington Boulevard and State Street, which is blocks away from the Rosa Parks Transit Center downtown.

Between the lines: The route begins weeks ahead of the NFL Draft, which is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to downtown April 25-27.