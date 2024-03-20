How to experience the solar eclipse in Michigan
A total solar eclipse is coming April 8, a once-in-a-lifetime experience that's become one of the country's hottest attractions.
- The next one won't reach the lower 48 until 2044.
Why it matters: The southeast corner of Monroe County will be the only part of Michigan where the total eclipse can be seen.
- Detroit will see a partial eclipse between 2:41pm and 3:46pm, per NASA, with max coverage of 99.2% at 3:14pm.
Reality check: 99% sounds pretty close to a full eclipse, but don't be fooled, Space.com warns.
- "Just like there's no such thing as being 99% pregnant — it's all or nothing," a scientist with the American Astronomical Society's eclipse task force told the space exploration publication.
- It's the difference between seeing something kind of neat and experiencing a "profoundly beautiful and shocking sight," per Space.com.
Zoom in: If you want the full eclipse mania experience in-state, Monroe County has a list of events, including at the Monroe County Museum and River Raisin National Battlefield Park.
The big picture: There are also plenty of places to drive to across Ohio and Indiana.
- The closest major city to Detroit that's in the "path of totality" — or the track of the moon's shadow across the Earth's surface — is Toledo, an hour away. It'll experience a full eclipse for 1 minute and 30 seconds starting at 3:12pm.
- The University of Toledo has a free, public event planned, Metro Times reported.
- Cleveland, also in the path of totality, is expecting 200,000 visitors and has festivities planned.
How it works: Use eclipse glasses or other proper eyewear to catch the action.
- Check out this list of reputable manufacturers and authorized vendors.
