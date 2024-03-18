Americans are pumped for the eclipse

Data: NASA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals A glimpse of next month's once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse is already one of the country's hottest attractions. The big picture: Millions of people are planning to travel to areas with the best views, and businesses are cashing in on the hype by offering eclipse-themed goodies.

Catch up quick: Come April 8, as the moon's shadow passes northeast across North America, it should completely engulf several major U.S. cities in shadow.

Texas appears to be this year's prime eclipse destination — specifically Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, according to AAA booking data.

Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo are also among the top eclipse-viewing cities.

They're all in or near the "path of totality" — or the track of the moon's shadow across the Earth's surface.

Nearly everyone in the U.S. should be able to see at least a partial eclipse, barring bad weather.

What we're watching: Some school districts along the path of totality, anticipating a major influx of sightseers, will close for the day, while hundreds of festivals will be held across the country for the celestial event.