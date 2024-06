Problems inheriting properties from deceased family members pose largely unexplored barriers to generational wealth-building for thousands of Detroiters. Why it matters: Building stable homeownership is key for the city's neighborhoods, including by ensuring houses get passed down.

But that path can be fractured when an owner dies without a will or other challenges crop up during legal proceedings, nonprofit think tank Detroit Future City (DFC) writes in a new report.

State of play: An "heirs' property" is a family home passed on through informal means without a legal transfer. The person living there may not know it's actually not legally theirs.

There are 5,525 such properties in the city worth a total of $268 million, DFC estimates.

"Resolving heirs' properties through legal processes can be complicated and costly for those inheriting them," DFC's report reads.

Context: Without the clear title needed to become the home's legal owner, a person can't sell the home or get homeowner's insurance. It can also leave them out of tax or home repair assistance programs.

Of the heirs' properties DFC found, nearly 500 are "at immediate risk of tax foreclosure this year."

What's next: Preventing these future property issues requires major informational campaigns about the importance of estate planning, plus policy reforms, the think tank argues.

The city needs more affordable legal support for estate issues — Washtenaw County's bar association offers free advice, for example.

Go deeper: See DFC's resource sheet to assist those passing on a house or who have inherited one.