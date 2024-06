Nonprofit Detroit Future City recently released new stats for its economic equity dashboard showing capital access has improved while the city's job market and life expectancy have fallen.

What they're saying: "While there have been improvements, the majority of the indicators show that systemic inequities were only exacerbated by the pandemic. We need to counteract the disproportionate impact on Black Detroiters, with proportionally impactful investments in addressing these deep economic and racial disparities," DFC CEO Anika Goss said in a press release.